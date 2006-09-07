Flextronics appoints new boss for Japan

Flextronics has appointed Yusuke Kojima as president for Flextronics Japanese operations.

Flextronics announced that Yusuke Kojima will join the company as president of its Japan operations. Kojima's appointment is effective immediately and he will be based in Tokyo. His responsibilities will include overseeing the company's strategic and tactical operations within Japan.



"We are delighted to have Kojima-san lead this significant business for Flextronics," said Mike McNamara, chief executive officer, Flextronics. "In addition to his highly-regarded industry experience in consumer electronics, Kojima-san also brings a strong, deep understanding of the business needs of our customers in Japan. We are confident that Kojima-san's leadership will help strengthen our presence and increase our opportunities in this dynamic region."



McNamara added, "I would also like to emphasize that bringing Kojima-san onboard to lead Flextronics' Japan operations demonstrates our commitment to the Japanese market and our desire to provide greater value to our customers in Japan. We believe our vertically integrated services and our commitment to increase customer competitiveness, will add tremendous value to current and future customers in this country. We will continue to build the relationships necessary to best serve our Japanese customers."



Kojima previously served Eastman Kodak Company in various senior executive roles including corporate vice president of the company. Most recently Kojima was president, Kodak Japan Ltd., and as Worldwide Digital Imaging System Senior Advisor. Prior to Kodak, Kojima served 36 years with Olympus, where he held the position of executive officer and group vice president of Olympus' Imaging Systems Groups. Based on his strong technical leadership and vision, he drove Olympus to an industry-leading position.