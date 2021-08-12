© Panasonic

Panasonic launches new factory in Shunde, China

Panasonic has built the first Shunde Branch Plant, a new factory for IAQ devices such as energy recovery ventilator systems and air purifiers, in the Shunde District of the City of Foshan, Guangdong Province, China, and began operation on the eleventh of August.

This is the second factory in China for this product category. The company says it plans to produce 120,000 energy recovery ventilator systems this fiscal year and aims to produce 200,000 units in FY2023, a press release reads. Over the past several years, with a growing worldwide interest in air quality including air ventilation and sterilization, the demand for ventilation fans, energy recovery ventilator systems, air purifiers, and other relevant products is rising. Although Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. (PES) has been manufacturing these IAQ-related products at its Shunde Plant in China, it began the construction of the new factory in July 2020 to meet strong demand. The First Shunde Branch Plant is located near the Shunde Plant currently in operation and has three floors with a site area of 51,874 square metres and a gross floor area of 43,304 square metres. Production at this factory started with energy recovery ventilator systems and air moving equipment, with plans to expand to production of “Six constant Air Circulation System" (new IAQ systems integrating humidification, dehumidification, and air-conditioning functions) in FY2022 and water purification systems in FY2023. The manufactured products will not only be shipped to destinations within China, but will also be exported to other Asian countries, the Middle East, North America, and Japan, thereby serving as a global production base.