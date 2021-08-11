© Weptech

Groundbreaking for Weptech elektronik's new headquarters

The German EMS-provider is currently building a new HQ in Landau (Bavaria) as the company has outgrown its current location.

The first cornerstone for the new location was laid in mid-July 2021. "An increasing number of Industry 4.0 and the IoT projects are contributing to annual growth of around 20 percent, Managing Director Oswald Maurer explains the move. Landau's Mayor Thomas Hirsch emphasised the importance of framework conditions that are essential for the development of the local companies and the relocation of businesses, a press release states. The complex now built will offer space for further growth; an additional east wing of the office building and a second production hall provide enough room for further expansion. In a construction period characterised by various supply bottlenecks, the gradual move into the new building is now planned for the second half of 2022.