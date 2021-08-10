© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

exceet acquires Belgian specialist for ID and card solutions

exceet Card Group has recently taken over the Belgian card and ID specialist SG Technologies. This is the second acquisition since Crédit Mutuel Equity joined as an investor in December 2020, when Switzerland-based Intercard was taken over.

With the acquisition of Belgian SG Technologies in July 2021, exceet Card Group is continuing to implement its growth strategy and is now also present in the Benelux region, a press release states. It has production sites in Austria (Kematen in Tirol), Germany (Unterschleissheim near Munich), Switzerland (Zurich), the Czech Republic (Prachatice), and now also in Belgium (Ypres). Ulrich Reutner, CEO of exceet Card Group, is excited about the latest acquisition: "exceet Card Group is pursuing a targeted growth strategy. With SG Technologies, which is focused on the Benelux area, the product and customer portfolio of exceet Card Group is optimally expanded. Thanks to the successful takeover of the Belgian family company, we can further expand the competencies of exceet Card Group in a time that is challenging due to the Covid-19 crisis." "Together with exceet Card Group, SG Technologies can better develop an international footprint with cross-industry offers and provide its clients with additional, innovative solutions. Belonging to a larger group will be very valuable, especially for investments in the future development of SG Technologies. I am looking forward to exploiting significant synergies and the transfer of know-how", explains Niels Syx, CEO of SG Technologies, who sees great opportunities for his company in belonging to exceet Card Group.