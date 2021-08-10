© HansaMatrix via Facebook

New German industrial contract for HansaMatrix

Latvian EMS provide HansaMatrix announces that it has signed new manufacturing contract to supply human machine interface electronic devices to industrial sector customer in Germany.

The company says in a press release that the total revenue from this new contract is expected to reach EUR 3.3 million and run through a period of 9 months from Q4 2021 until the end of Q2 2022. "We are pleased to sign new, significant contract with the customer in Germany, indicating the increase in industrial sector demand in EU countries as Covid-19 related restrictions are reduced and as the nearshoring trend of the production relocation closer to domestic countries is accelerating to reduce the current instability and uncertainty of the global supply chains," commented Janis Sams, CEO of the company in the press release.