© mycronic

Mycronic receives order for an SLX system

Swedish equipment supplier Mycronic has received an order for one SLX system from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-7 million. Delivery of the SLX system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The SLX laser mask writer was launched in 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernization. ”We are very pleased with the continued interest in SLX and the new order from one of our existing customers. The modern design of the SLX platform offers excellent performance with high productivity and reliability, which is of utmost importance for Mycronic’s customers in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.