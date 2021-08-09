© USI

Production officially starts at USI’s Vietnam plant

USI's manufacturing plant in Vietnam is now up and running, or rather the "first phase plant" - the plant isn't expected to reach full capacity until 2022.

USI's Vietnam plant is located in Dinh Vu, Haian District, Haiphong City, Vietnam, and will covering a total area of 65,000 square meters. The construction process will be finished in two phases. Recently the System-in-Package (SiP) modules for wearable products have received the production certificate and the first-phase plant officially started production on July 29, 2021, a press release reads. The main plant put into use in the first phase has a floor area of 54,000 square meters, covering an area of 18,000 square meters. In the foreseeable future, the plant will focus on manufacturing SiP modules for wearable electronic products. The plant in Vietnam is expected to reach full capacity in 2022 with an annual output of more than 10 million modules and create approximately 1,700 jobs. Part of the land is still reserved to develop other businesses and meet the potential needs of future customers. As the company’s first manufacturing base in Southeast Asia, the Vietnam plant is an important part of the USI’s global landscape of manufacturing sites.