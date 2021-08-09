© AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Turnover also rose: by 12.3% compared with the same period of 2020. There have been continuous increases since 2020. All market segments show signs of recovery, in some cases well above pre-crisis level. 'It is encouraging that the number of employees has also returned to the pre-crisis level of 2019', writes industry association ZVEI. It was pointed out that, due to using short-time work and other measures, it was possible to keep employment figures at a relatively high level duing 2020.The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.13. The manufacturers' business expectations for the next few months are positive on an overall level. After a positive start to the quarter, a third of the companies surveyed even see a further improvement in the economy, while two thirds expect the level to remain at the same high level. However, the "mood could be dampened by the tense supply situation that has plagued the industry for months. For basic material, for example, delivery times have increased drastically due to allocations and/or limited transport capacities", the release continues.