© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Dana and Switch Mobility partner on electrified vehicles

Dana Incorporated and Switch Mobility, the electrified commercial vehicles company and subsidiary of Ashok Leyland Ltd, have signed a strategic agreement to team up on EVs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dana will make a strategic investment in Switch Mobility and become a preferred supplier of electric drivetrain components for the company's e-bus and EV commercial vehicle offering, providing e-Axles, gearboxes, motors, inverters, software and controls, and electronics cooling. "Light commercial vehicles and buses continue to present significant opportunities as they lead the commercial-vehicle segment's shift to fully electrified platforms. We are pleased to extend our relationships with our long-standing customers, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, as they continue to grow and implement their next-generation, road-proven technology that will enable a direct, positive impact on delivering sustainable urban e-mobility," says James Kamsickas, Dana Chairman and CEO, in a press release. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility, adds: "Dana has over a century of proven track record of leading transformative vehicle technologies. In Switch Mobility, we have an ambitious plan to be leading the zero-carbon mobility globally through positioning innovative products and solutions with best-in-class TCO. I believe the co-operation with Dana will accelerate the process, building on our strong relationship of many years. Through the synergy between us and with our shared aspirations, I am confident we will enhance our product offerings significantly and extend our market footprints in many new geographies." Switch Mobility combines the electrical commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland in India and Optare in UK.