Eltek Awarded $1.2M Flex-Rigid contract

Eltek Ltd., the leading Israeli manufacturer of advanced Flex-Rigid circuitry solutions, today announced that it has received two orders valued at $1.2M for flex - rigid PCBs that will be used in the production of advanced medical equipment.

The flex - rigid PCBs are expected to be delivered during the remainder of 2006 mainly in the fourth quarter of 2006.



Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek, commented: "This new order reflects the continuously increasing recognition of our high-end flex - rigid PCBs capabilities that we have been gaining in our European and U.S. operations. Growing the revenue contribution from our high end PCB production is a key component of our corporate focus, as this higher margin revenue stream will have an ongoing positive impact on our revenue mix and associated operating margins, as well as on our overall corporate productivity and visibility," he concluded.