Veoneer confirms receipt of offer from Qualcomm

Swedish automotive technology company Veoneer has confirmed that it has received a non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Veoneer at a price of $37.00 per share in cash.

Veoneer’s says that its board of directors will evaluate the proposal from Qualcomm consistent with its legal duties and the terms of the Magna merger agreement. On July 22, 2021, Veoneer announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement, approved by Veoneer’s board of directors, with Magna International Inc. The merger agreement remains in place.