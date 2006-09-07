LG opens electronics plant in Russia

LG Electronics has opened a new consumer electronics plant in Russia, completing its drive to set up a production base in the region.

LG said that the $150-million plant in the suburbs of Moscow has an annual production capacity of 500,000 flat panel TVs, 700,000 washing machines, 200,000 refrigerators, and 260,000 home theater systems.



LG has increased its production capacity in Russia, which is in talks to join the World Trade Organization later this year.

