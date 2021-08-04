© Kurtz Ersa

Kurtz Ersa establishes a subsidiary in India

Electronics production equipment manufacturer, Kurtz Ersa, is setting up a new subsidiary in Inida. With “Kurtz Ersa India – Smart Production Technologies Private Limited”, which is headquartered in Bangalore, the tenth international subsidiary of Kurtz Ersa is launched.

“We are very pleased to celebrate the opening of the Indian subsidiary in the year of Ersa GmbH´s 100th anniversary. This reflects the importance of India in our global expansion plans and marks a new chapter in the partnership between German technology and Indian entrepreneurship, which we hope to support through this new venture,” says Rainer Krauss, Ersa Global Sales Manager and CEO of Kurtz Ersa India, explaining the reasons for opening the Indian office. For almost 35 years now, Kurtz Ersa has been effectively represented on the Indian subcontinent by its partner Bergen Associates. More than 150 employees are spread across the country to efficiently support Indian electronics manufacturing. Forecasts predict high double-digit growth for the Indian market and electronics manufacturing in the coming years. The same applies to PCB assembly, which, according to one study, will be worth USD 87 billion by 2025 (currently USD 16 billion). With process-efficient Ersa soldering solutions based on excellent thermal performance, highest machine availability and low operating costs, customers have the best prerequisites to sustainably leverage this potential in India in the coming years. At the headquarters of the Indian subsidiary, an equipped Demo Center with high-tech Ersa soldering systems is available. With a spectrum from technology training to short-term realisation of production lines, Kurtz Ersa India supports its customers – whether expanding manufacturing to higher levels or reducing dependencies in other markets.