© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Enics appoints new Chief Procurement Officer

EMS provider Enics announces that it is strengthening its procurement capabilities during the current challenging component shortage. To enable, and drive, favorable long-term development Denis Laxague has been appointed Chief Procurement Officer as of August 2, 2021.

Mr Laxague has an extensive career in procurement. He brings with him experience from Alcatel-Lucent as procurement Director and from Vice President level positions, as well as from Nokia (after the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent). “I warmly welcome Mr Laxague to Enics. Strategic and operational procurement know-how is crucial for the whole electronics industry and especially for EMS companies. Denis’ extensive experience from different commodities as PCBs, semiconductors, mechanics etc. will enhance Enics’ material sourcing capabilities even further and boost the path to establish our capabilities to be a full turnkey solution provider in the future,” says Elke Eckstein, President and CEO of Enics in a press release.