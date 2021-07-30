© pichetw dreamstime.com

Lightyear secures new production location for solar roofs

Lightyear announces that the company has secured a new production location to manufacture its Lightyear solar roofs.

“As we are gearing up for industrialisation, this location proved to be ideal for our needs,” the company writes in a short update. Located in Venray, in the Dutch province of Limburg, the new facility belongs to Inalfa Roof Systems. Inalfa will partly move their production to Poland, leaving behind equipment suitable for Lightyear. Inalfa is a supplier of sliding and panoramic roofs for vehicles, which means that test equipment is already available, as well qualified automotive personnel. “Our double-curved solar roofs are unique on the market, being the product of years of hard work, where we patented technology and production processes. Having all this in-house knowledge, developing our signature solar roofs by ourselves was the next logical step. This technology is certified for the automotive standards and has been created specifically for series production,” the company writes. We tested our latest prototype, which drove 710km on a single charge of 60kWh, and announced our production partnership with Valmet Automotive, as previously reported by Evertiq.