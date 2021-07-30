© pichetw dreamstime.com

MPK Kemmer GmbH PCB Tools achieves DIN EN ISO 14001:2015

MPK Kemmer GmbH PCB Tools has been audited and certified according to the requirements of the DIN EN ISO 14001:2015 standard (environmental management).

"The successful auditing confirms our long-standing commitment to efficient and environmentally friendly use of energy and resources. We are now pleased to be able to confirm our energy and environmental awareness with this certification," says owner and managing director Florian Kemmer in a short update. MPK Kemmer GmbH PCB Tools develops, produces and trades tungsten carbide tools for the PCB industry. At the location in Schwäbisch Gmünd, the company currently manufacture approximately 1.8 million routers / end mills and 4.8 million drills per year.