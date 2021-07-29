© Elmatica

Elmatica adds Compliance Manager to the team

Elmatica has hired Anders Evensen as Compliance Manager, as a direct result of new compliance demands from USDoD as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and a global focus on export control laws and cybersecurity.

"There is simultaneously an increasing demand for documentation regarding how one secures the supply chain for all industries, and in particular the defence, space and telecommunication industry," says CEO Bech. “Evensen employment is another example of ELMATICA’s strategy and on-going commitment to the development of our compliance program, software and methodology across all our industries. Evensen expertise will further strengthen ELMATICA’s ability to maintain and develop a world-class compliance program with a particular focus on ethics, culture, and transparency which is critical to our customers supply chains, particularly in the defence sector, but also other industries',“ Didrik Bech continues. The Compliance Manager will report directly to the Officer Group and Board of Directors and further improve and implement the compliance program. While also advising senior management on core compliance aspects, risk and governance matters. “When procuring components, printed circuits or materials to the defence Industry, there is no such thing as assuming or relying on interpretations of rules and regulations. No option for believing or judging whether you or your supplier follow regulations. It is the sole responsibility for every actor in every supply chain to ensure that they are compliant and they must conduct a compliance risk assessment to determine what regulations they are subject to. Compliance management in the defence industry is the defining factor between financial success and costly mistakes,'', CEO Didrik Bech explains. Evensen is looking forward to meeting the team and contributing with his experience to further develop Elmaticas Compliance program. “Elmatica targets markets, like the defence industry, facing invigorating changes in their respective compliance regulations. I am looking forward to joining the team and contributing in turning changes into possibilities, and to continue the great effort already started in the company, by adapting to challenges in an efficient way, providing transparency and advice on crucial regulations,”, says the new Compliance Manager. As the industry moves into a new post COVID normality, it is expected to see a further increase in regulatory demands and a focus on having compliant partners in all steps of your supply chain. "A valid example is how the five levels of CMMC will affect the entire global supply chain for defence. Evensen knowledge and interest towards the field of compliance, as well as financial services and experience as a bar attorney, will be important as we navigate defence, space, automotive policies and other regulations”, says Bech. The amount of cyber attacks are steadily increasing with more and more severe consequences, and defence regulations are now in the forefront for pushing the requirement for cyber hygiene. This has led to an increased focus in the defence industry to learn more about Cyber Security and Export Control. “However, there is still room for improvement in regards to flow down of requirements from primes to subcontractors in the supply chain, according to Bech. Elmatica can document over the last years an annual increase of 20-30% in the defense industry. This increase is predominantly due to four aspects; 1, Development of new advanced products and capabilities all requiring PCBs; 2, Increased demand for new and existing products; 3, New compliance regulations and Cyber Security requirements (CMMC); 4, Most importantly a general understanding that each actor in the supply chain has an irrevocable responsibility to know their countries export compliance regulations and licenses.