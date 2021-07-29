© scanrail dreamstime.com

BASF and Porsche partner batteries for electric vehicles

BASF has been selected by Cellforce Group, a joint venture between Porsche and Customcells, as the exclusive cell development partner for its next generation lithium-ion battery.

In this context, BASF will provide high-energy HEDTM NCM cathode active materials to contribute to high-performance battery cells for fast charging and high energy density. Cellforce Group, based in Tübingen, Germany, will produce the batteries. Cellforce’s battery production plant is expected to start operations in 2024 with an initial capacity of at least 100 MWh per year. BASF’s production plant for precursor cathode active materials in Harjavalta, Finland, and its plant for cathode active materials in Schwarzheide, Germany, will both do its part in this new partnership. To close the loop, production waste from the future Cellforce Group battery plant will be recycled at BASF’s prototype plant for battery recycling in Schwarzheide, Germany. Lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese will be recycled in a hydrometallurgical process and re-introduced into BASF’s production process for cathode active materials.