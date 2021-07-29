© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches

1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 2Q 2021 Total 2,920 3,152 3,135 3,200 3,337 3,534

Second quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments grew 12% from the 3,152 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year. Image “Demand for silicon continues to see strong growth driven by multiple end-applications,” said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and Vice President, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “The supply of silicon for both 300mm and 200mm applications is tightening as demand continues to outstrip supply.”