Analysis | July 29, 2021
Silicon wafer shipments reach new high in 2Q21
Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased 6% to 3,534 million square inches in the second quarter of 2021, surpassing the historical high set in the first quarter, SEMI reports.
Second quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments grew 12% from the 3,152 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year. Image “Demand for silicon continues to see strong growth driven by multiple end-applications,” said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and Vice President, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “The supply of silicon for both 300mm and 200mm applications is tightening as demand continues to outstrip supply.” Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches
|1Q 2020
|2Q 2020
|3Q 2020
|4Q 2020
|1Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|Total
|2,920
|3,152
|3,135
|3,200
|3,337
|3,534