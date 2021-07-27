© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Billings (3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year January 2021 $3,038.2 29.8% February 2021 $3,143.1 32.4% March 2021 $3,273.9 47.9% April 2021 $3,428.9 50.3% May 2021 (final) $3,588.5 53.1% June 2021 (prelim) $3,671.3 58.4%

The billings figure is 2.3% higher than final May 2021 billings of USD 3.59 billion and 58.4% higher than June 2020 billings of USD 2.32 billion. “The semiconductor equipment market demonstrated extraordinary growth in the first half of 2021,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “We are witnessing a structural shift in the industry marked by higher capital investments as demand for the semiconductors needed to power technologies unleashed by innovation and the digitization of economies continues to grow.” ImageThe SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.