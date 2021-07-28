© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

PIERER Mobility forms Joint Venture in Bulgaria

PIERER Mobility AG is joining forces with mobility company MAXCOM for form a joint venture for e-bike production in Bulgaria.

PIERER Mobility AG and Maxcom Ltd. have decided to form a joint venture wherein they each have a 50% interest. The total investment volume is EUR 40 million. With this, an e-bike production facility is being built on an area of ​​130,000 square metres, a press release reads. The parties are also providing an opportunity for international suppliers to set up production facilities on site. Commissioning is planned for the second half of 2023. The annual production capacity is around 350,000 pieces.