Electronics Production | September 07, 2006
Nokia and Motorola Boost Chip Spending in 2005 and 2006
Leading mobile-phone makers Nokia and Motorola Inc. will increase their semiconductor spending by the highest percentage among the world's top-10 OEM chip buyers in 2005 and 2006, iSuppli Corp. predicts.
Top-ranked mobile-phone brand Nokia of Finland will boost its chip spending by 15.1 percent in 2006 as an encore to its 12.7 percent increase in 2005, according to data from iSuppli's OEM Semiconductor Spend Analysis service. Number-two mobile-phone OEM Motorola of the United States is projected to increase its semiconductor purchasing by 14.5 percent in 2006, following a 20.7 percent rise in 2005.
Both companies will handily exceed the global average increase in chip spending of 7 percent in 2005 and 7.7 percent in 2006. They also will surpass the average rate of growth of semiconductor spending among wireless communications OEMs of 7.3 percent in 2005 and 6.3 percent in 2006.
The figure attached presents semiconductor spending growth for the world's top-10 electronics OEMs.
"The rapid increases in chip purchasing by Nokia and Motorola reflect the success the two companies have achieved in the global mobile-phone market," said Min-Sun Moon, OEM spend analyst for iSuppli.
Nokia in 2005 gained 3.5 percentage points to attain a unit market share of 32.6 percent for mobile phones, according to iSuppli. Motorola in 2005 attained an 18 percent unit market share, up 3.3 percentage points from 2004.
Motorola continued to gain mobile-phone market share throughout the first half of 2006, while Nokia resumed its advance in the second quarter, after a slight dip during the first three months of the year.
The two mobile-phone giants also have achieved revenue growth that has greatly exceeded the industry average.
Motorola's electronic equipment revenue rose to $32.6 billion in 2005, up 23.9 percent from $26.3 billion in 2004. Nokia's electronic gear revenue increased $38.1 billion in 2005, up nearly 18 percent from $32.3 billion in 2004. In contrast, average electronic equipment revenue for all OEMs tracked by iSuppli rose by just 8.3 percent between 2004 and 2005.
Looking beyond the top 10 chip purchasers, China's Lenovo posted the largest increase in semiconductor spending, at 265 percent. Lenovo's chip spending was boosted by the acquisition of IBM's PC Group. This acquisition also caused IBM's chip purchasing to decrease by nearly 33
percent in 2005.
Apple Computer Inc. of the United States posted the second highest OEM spending increase in 2005, at 140 percent, largely due to its strong iPod business.
Both companies will handily exceed the global average increase in chip spending of 7 percent in 2005 and 7.7 percent in 2006. They also will surpass the average rate of growth of semiconductor spending among wireless communications OEMs of 7.3 percent in 2005 and 6.3 percent in 2006.
The figure attached presents semiconductor spending growth for the world's top-10 electronics OEMs.
"The rapid increases in chip purchasing by Nokia and Motorola reflect the success the two companies have achieved in the global mobile-phone market," said Min-Sun Moon, OEM spend analyst for iSuppli.
Nokia in 2005 gained 3.5 percentage points to attain a unit market share of 32.6 percent for mobile phones, according to iSuppli. Motorola in 2005 attained an 18 percent unit market share, up 3.3 percentage points from 2004.
Motorola continued to gain mobile-phone market share throughout the first half of 2006, while Nokia resumed its advance in the second quarter, after a slight dip during the first three months of the year.
The two mobile-phone giants also have achieved revenue growth that has greatly exceeded the industry average.
Motorola's electronic equipment revenue rose to $32.6 billion in 2005, up 23.9 percent from $26.3 billion in 2004. Nokia's electronic gear revenue increased $38.1 billion in 2005, up nearly 18 percent from $32.3 billion in 2004. In contrast, average electronic equipment revenue for all OEMs tracked by iSuppli rose by just 8.3 percent between 2004 and 2005.
Looking beyond the top 10 chip purchasers, China's Lenovo posted the largest increase in semiconductor spending, at 265 percent. Lenovo's chip spending was boosted by the acquisition of IBM's PC Group. This acquisition also caused IBM's chip purchasing to decrease by nearly 33
percent in 2005.
Apple Computer Inc. of the United States posted the second highest OEM spending increase in 2005, at 140 percent, largely due to its strong iPod business.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments