© Next.e.GO Mobile

German EV startup expands with production in Bulgaria

Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the German battery electric car manufacturer, says that it has entered into an agreement in Bulgaria to build its second new micro-factory in Lovech.

In a public ceremony at the Ministry of Economy of Bulgaria, Minister Kiril Petkov, and the company signed an agreement under which Next.e.GO Mobile will build a micro factory in Lovech with a production capacity of up to 30,000 vehicles per year. The current plan is to start production during the first quarter of 2024, a press release reads. The factory, which will be the result of a EUR 140 million investment, is intended to create up to 1,000 new jobs in the region. The new facility will be a cyber-physical twin of the original Industry 4.0 factory in Aachen, Germany. “This strategic agreement is another key milestone in Next.e.GO Mobile’s decentralized growth, leveraging our game-changing micro factory and product architecture in transforming the global urban mobility. Our technology, the unique production and the entire eco-system that we create set us apart and expand our ecological and economic contribution far beyond our factories into countries and local communities”, says Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next e.GO Mobile SE. Besides the factory in Germany and the planned facility in Bulgaria, the company has previously announced its intention to replicate its micro factories in Greece and Mexico.