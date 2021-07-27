© Habia Cable

Habia Cable expands Polish production with new factory

Swedish Habia Cable announces that it will expand its operations in Poland with the construction of a new production facility.

The move that will see the current 2,900 square metre production area expand to almost 5,000 square metre, and open up possibilities for further expansion in the future. The decision follows a period of growth for Habia’s harnessing factory in Poland in recent years. With the factory’s production scaling up and space in the current – rented – building limited, parent company Beijer Alma decided to purchase the land in Poland for the construction of Habia’s first self-built factory in the country, a press release reads. “We’re delighted to see this investment become a reality – it’s a strong signal of confidence in our continued success. This modern facility will allow us to provide even better service to our customers, enabling us to continue the steady growth we’ve seen in recent years,” says Agnieszka Pawlowska, Managing Director of Habia Cable Poland. The new factory will be located in Doluje, close to the existing location outside of Szczecin in north-west Poland. The facility will include a production and warehouse hall, office and an administrative building. Preparation works are already underway, with the work expected to be completed in summer 2022.