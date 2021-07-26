© IPC

North American EMS industry up 1.9% in June

Total North American EMS shipments in June 2021 were up 14.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, June shipments grew 31.3%.

EMS bookings in June rose 61.3% year-over-year and 43.8 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.48. “Demand for domestic electronics production remain at historic levels. Despite record orders in recent months, monthly shipments have been declining because of supply constraints and parts availability,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “For the first month in several months, shipments rose in June, suggesting some shortages are starting to abate. But the market remains in disequilibrium -- EMS orders are roughly 15 percent above 2019 levels but shipments are 13 percent lower compared with the same time period.”