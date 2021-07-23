



North American PCB industry sales up 6.3% in June

Total North American PCB shipments in June 2021 were up 6.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, June shipments grew 17.3%.

PCB bookings in June rose 19.4% year-over-year. Bookings in June increased 28.9% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.15. “We saw strong PCB orders in June, outstripping any month since early 2006. The electronics supply remains constrained and companies continue to look for any available capacity,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Shipments also picked up strongly during the month, suggesting some disruptions are starting to improve and companies are increasingly able to fulfill incoming orders.”