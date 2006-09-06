Elprint invests to support the Nordic industry

At the Electronix show in Gothenburg today PCB maker Elprint´s CEO Helge Nilsen revealed that he is making the investments not only to improve the competitiveness of the company but also to support the Nordic industry.

Helge Nilsen, that today announced that he will step down by 2010 also revealed that he is making the major investments in the company to support and lift the Nordic electronics industry.



Elprint has focused on prototype PCB's with lower layer counts. The company has invested many millions of Norwegian kronor on high tech equipment to increase the automation and level of technology in the manufacturing. These investments has not only been made to increase the company's competitiveness but also to support and lift the Nordic industry.



Elprint is currently developing processes to embedd components in the PCB's. This competence within Elprint has partly been improved by recruiting skilled staff from other PCB makers. Helge Nilsen also revealed that Elprint will establish a factory in Austria to reach the central European markets.