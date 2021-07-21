© SVOLT

SVOLT and Stellantis enter battery partnership

Chinese headquartered SVOLT has entered into a partnership with automotive holding company Stellantis, the owner of brands such as Chrysler, Citroën, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot.

On 8 July 2021, Stellantis presented an electrification strategy for the company’s brands at its “EV Day 2021”. The strategy is based on four flexible BEV-by-design platforms with ranges of 500-800 km/300-500 miles, scalable family of three electric drive modules and standardized battery packs to cover all brands and segments. From 2025 onwards, Stellantis will also source its lithium-ion batteries from SVOLT. SVOLT will provide Stellantis with a broad product portfolio for this purpose, from battery cells and high-voltage storage systems to battery management systems. For the order, SVOLT will use its production capacities in China and future production capacities in Europe. With the partnership, SVOLT is part of Stellantis’ global EV battery sourcing strategy of more than 130 GWh by 2025 and 260 GWh by 2030. Stellantis will use two battery chemistries to support various customer needs: a high energy-density option and a nickel cobalt-free alternative. “We are very pleased to have won such a renowned customer like Stellantis for our high-quality lithium-ion batteries and battery systems and to be able to supply them with batteries in the future,” says Maxim Hantsch-Kramskoj, Vice President Sales & Marketing SVOLT Europe in a press release