Mycronic receives order for two SLX systems

Mycronic AB has received an order for two SLX systems from a new customer in Asia.

The order value is in the range of USD 7-10 million. Delivery of both systems is planned for the second quarter of 2022. The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75% of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing, a press release reads. “It is extra gratifying to be entrusted to deliver two SLX systems and in addition to a new customer. The order further underlines that the SLX system’s performance, productivity and reliability makes it cost effective for customers producing photomasks to the rapidly growing semiconductor industry,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in the press release.