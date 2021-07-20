© vladek dreamstime.com

Teledyne awarded $39.2M for autonomous underwater vehicles

Teledyne's subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., has been awarded an indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract with a maximum base value of USD 27.4 million from the U.S. Navy for the Littoral Battlespace Sensing-Glider (LBS-G) program. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period and five one-year option periods. The option periods, if exercised, have a ceiling value of USD 39.2 million.

Teledyne Slocum gliders are long-endurance, buoyancy-driven autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) that provide a highly persistent means to sample and characterise the ocean water column properties. They can do this at spatial and temporal resolutions not possible using other vessels or tactical units alone. The AUVs host a range of oceanographic sensors to support antisubmarine warfare, mine countermeasures and Naval Special Warfare mission areas, a press release reads. Teledyne Brown Engineering and sister company, Teledyne Webb Research, will perform the design, development, fabrication, production, test, and support of the LBS-G systems. Under a previous contract awarded in 2009, Teledyne delivered 203 gliders to the U.S. Navy. “We are pleased to announce the continuation of Teledyne’s successful partnership with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command to deliver this capability,” says Jan Hess, President of Teledyne’s Engineered System Segment and Teledyne Brown Engineering in the press release. “We look forward to supporting the Navy and assisting with its awareness and understanding of the ocean’s conditions.”