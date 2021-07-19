© TrendForce

Taiwanese IPC revenue for 1H21 reaches NTD 115.1 billion

As the Taiwanese IPC (industrial PC) market suffered from deferred orders due to supply chain and logistical disruptions that took place in 1H20, total domestic IPC revenue for 1H20 reached NTD 105.4 billion, a 4.7% YoY decrease, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.