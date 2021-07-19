© Jenoptik

Jenoptik achieves record figures in 2Q 2021

The Jenoptik Group achieved record figures in order intake, revenue and EBITDA in the second quarter 2021 and due to this the company raises its guidance for the fiscal year 2021.

From April to June order intake almost doubled compared with the prior-year period, revenue grew by almost 30% and EBITDA by approximately 120%, the company states in a press release. In particular the very good development in the Light & Optics division, especially in the semiconductor equipment and biophotonics areas and by TRIOPTICS which is consolidated for the first time, contributed to this. In addition, the company saw recovery in the automotive industry. Due to this positive performance, the company now assumes that the existing guidance for revenue and EBITDA margin will be exceeded. In addition, a one-off effect in the EBITDA of approximately EUR 16 million in connection with variable purchase price components from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS is expected to contribute to the margin increase. For the fiscal year 2021, the Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG now anticipates an increase in revenue to EUR 880 to 900 million (previously revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range), and an EBITDA margin of between 19.0% and 19.5% (previously EBITDA margin of 16.0% – 17.0%). Jenoptik will release its Interim Report for the first half of 2021 on August 11, 2021.