O2 Airwave Selects telent

UK firm telent has been selected by O2 Airwave to support the deployment of its Airwave Communications System as part of the National Firelink Programme.

The ten-year, £13 million contract will serve to enable Fire and Rescue Services in the UK to use the new Tetra Radio Communications Service provided by O2 Airwave. As part of this process, telent will install equipment in all fire appliances throughout the UK and then provide a complete support service, once they are in operational duty. This will ensure O2 Airwave delivers the most robust and reliable of communication networks.

