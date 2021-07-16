© Sanmina

AEye partners with Sanmina to scale LiDAR production

AEye, Inc. a provider of adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, has tapped Sanmina for its manufacturing muscles. The EMS provide will start production of AEye’s 4Sight M LiDAR sensor for industrial and mobility markets in September.

The transfer from AEye’s pilot line in Dublin, California to Sanmina’s commercial production lines will take place over the next few months, as the company prepares for volume production, a press release reads. AEye’s intelligent LiDAR (iDAR) leverages deterministic AI to focus on what matters most in a vehicle’s surroundings, which according to the company, results in greater reliability, safety, and performance at longer range and lower cost. Its strategic investment and go-to-market partners include Continental AG, GM Ventures, Subaru-SBI, Hella Ventures, LG Electronics, Pegasus Ventures (Aisin), and Airbus Ventures. “We are thrilled to work with Sanmina as a manufacturing partner on the 4Sight M,” says Rick Tewell, AEye COO in a press release. “Sanmina manufactures some of the most complex electronic, optical and mechanical products in the world, and we are delighted to have them add the 4Sight M to that list. The manufacturing expertise and precision required to build a sensor with the capabilities of the 4Sight M yielded a very short list of possible manufacturing partners. Sanmina was at the top of that list, and we are extremely happy to be working with them to serve our non-automotive markets. The 4Sight M is software definable and is now available for multiple market applications including mobility, trucking, ITS, rail, construction, and mining.” AEye has designed the 4Sight M with a focus on reliability, cost, quality and supply chain efficiency. The company’s current in-house pilot line is in the process of being transferred to production lines in Sanmina’s San Jose facility, which specialises in producing advanced PCBAs and complex systems, and will transition to Sanmina’s Pathum Thani, Thailand facility for volume mass production. “AEye’s high-performance adaptive LiDAR is industry leading,” adds Mike Landy, president and COO Integrated Manufacturing Solutions at Sanmina in the press release. “We’re proud to provide our deep design and process development expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to accelerate series production of AEye’s next generation systems.”