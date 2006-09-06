Universal presents placement<br>technology at Mexitronica 2006

Universal Instruments has announced plans to showcase the flexible AdVantis AX-72 and Quadris-S machine sets at this year's Mexitronica.

An example of the AdVantis Platform's inherent flexibility, Universal's AdVantis AX-72 display will highlight one of the most adaptable models in the AdVantis collection. A modular placement machine with combination head capability, the AdVantis AX-72 can be configured to deploy up to two heads on a single beam and accommodates a wide selection of heads and cameras. Being demonstrated in conjunction with Universal's Direct Pick Tray Feeder, the AdVantis AX-72 is able to replenish components without stopping, delivering optimal productivity and throughput for today's manufacturers.

