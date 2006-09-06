Esterel acquires technology from IMAGE

Thales Avionics and Esterel Technologies has announced the signature of a strategic technology transfer agreement, that results in the acquisition by Esterel Technologies of an exclusive source code license of Thales Avionics and Diehl Aerospace internally developped IMAGE Embedded Graphical Display Design Environment.

IMAGE will be fully integrated within Esterel Technologies' SCADE product line, that is already the current market leader for the design of safety-critical software applications in aerospace and defense, rail transportation, automotive and heavy duty industries, under the SCADE Display brand name.



Thales Avionics, Diehl Aerospace and Esterel Technologies already partner in several joint collaborative R&D projects, within the 6th Framework Research Programme of the European Union, the ITEA Eureka framework and the System@tic Competitiveness Cluster (Pôle de Compétitivité) within the “Software Factory” project as well as the Aerospace Valley Competitiveness Cluster.



Thales Avionics and Esterel Technologies are also actively involved in the ARTEMIS European Technology Platform initiative.