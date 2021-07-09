© Pixabay

Fingerprint Cards initiates strategic review

The Swedish biometrics company says that its board of directors has decided to conduct a review of strategic alternatives for the company with the purpose of evaluating and creating the best route to crystalise value for its shareholders.

“During the past years, Fingerprints has developed positively with an improved market position, stronger customer offering in Mobile and developing new significant market opportunities in Payments & Access. The board sees good opportunities to continue the development of the company for the long term, and in order to accelerate this development and maximize the future potential of the company, a strategic review should be conducted,” says Fingerprints’ chairman Johan Carlström in a press release. Carlström continues to say that the company will be reviewing different alternatives, which could range from acquisitions, to spin-offs, sales and new listings. ”There has been considerable interest for Fingerprints from a number of different players, which has triggered the review process,” says Carlström. Fingerprints announced in April of this year a re-organization and clearer separation of its two individual business lines, Mobile and Payments & Access, in order to drive efficiencies and enhance value to customers further. This strategic review continues to build on this work. The company stresses that there is currently no certainty that this strategic review will result in any material event for the company.