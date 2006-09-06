Valor targets automotive with traceability solution

Valor is witnessing rapid market share growth in the demanding automotive manufacturing industry with its flagship TraceXpert software solution.

Worldwide, many automotive electronics manufacturers such as Continental-Temic, Denso, Magneti Marelli, Panasonic, Peiker Acoustic, Siemens VDO and others, are successfully using TraceXpert to dramatically minimize the costly vehicle recalls that plague this industry.



In 2005, the automotive industry paid out an estimated $13 billion in warranty claims with more than 15 million cars being recalled, inevitably causing huge damage to brand and reputation that is sometimes irrecoverable.* This situation will potentially get worse as the incorporation of technology in vehicles continues to increase. The solution lies in the implementation of a full traceability system that could dramatically reduce the tangible recall costs and thereby protect the immeasurable value of the brand. Such a system should address potential risks: before manufacturing by preventing wrong parts from being assembled in the wrong place; during manufacturing by detecting and preventing errors in real-time; and also in post-production by tracking all the components used in the end-vehicles.



Valor's TraceXpert production monitoring and control solution is proven to be effective in reducing the number of repairs and recalls for automotive companies by doing just that. Not only does the system result in improved end-product quality, but it also allows for better equipment utilization, improved inventory turns, and higher profit margins.