© NOTE

NOTE starts deliveries to Mölnlycke

After several years of development work together with Mölnlycke, a medical products and solutions company, NOTE has signed an agreement for the manufacturing of the company's new generation of wound care products.

The new product has been launched on the market and batch production of the complete product (box build) has begun at NOTE manufacturing facility in Torsby, Sweden. Investments in modern clean room technology have already been made. The collaboration with Mölnlycke is expected to have significant potential and is estimated to amount to SEK 50 million (EUR 4.9 million) per year in a few years. “Our business continues to develop strongly, and we win new customers and projects in a convincing way. It is also gratifying that our methodological investment in medtech, where, among other things, high quality requirements are set, is achieving continued success. We are very proud of our collaboration with Mölnlycke and will do our utmost to contribute to continued success for our customers”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President in a press release. “We are pleased to welcome NOTE as a supplier and partner to Mölnlycke and we look forward to a successful and effective collaboration with the development of new wound care products”, adds Staffan Olofsson, Global Procurement Director at Mölnlycke.