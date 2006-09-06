Konka and STMicroelectronics to cooperate

STMicroelectronics and China's Konka Group Co. Ltd has announced that Konka will go into mass production of its LCD integrated digital TV (iDTV) sets based on ST's world-class DTV100 platform this October in time for the Christmas season.

This solution supports all worldwide standards and is built around ST's STD2000 integrated decoder and video processor. It integrates essential software and hardware to minimize design effort and significantly reduce the time to market for manufacturers.