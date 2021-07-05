© pichetw dreamstime.com

Jaltek relies on Aegis’ FactoryLogix

UK-based EMS provider Jaltek, has chosen Aegis Software’s digital Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform FactoryLogix (FLx) to support all aspects of production at their facility in Luton.

With Aegis’ v7 MES software already an integral part of Jaltek’s manufacturing technology, FactoryLogix was the natural progression for the business to Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix provides real time tracking of materials throughout the factory, along with full material traceability, a press release reads. "Our business continues to grow, we are investing in our people, equipment and our digital factory, which further expands our manufacturing capacity. FactoryLogix gives access to real-time data and insights we need to make smarter, faster business decisions. The technology also enables us to accurately and securely source the required materials. In turn we can support our customers better from NPI to Production," says Steve Pittom, Managing Director, in the press release. Pittom continues saying that "Our manufacturing philosophy is ‘right first time’. FactoryLogix helps with this allowing us to offer enhanced PCBA and box-build capability for customers."