© Blackstone Resources

Blackstone Battery production capacity increase tenfold

Blackstone Resources says that its German subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH will increase its production capacity tenfold.

Blackstone Technology will increase manufacturing capacity tenfold to 500 MWh per annum by 2022 for Li-ion batteries, which contain 3D-printed battery electrodes, at Blackstone’s Döbeln site in Saxony. The company recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Triathlon Batteries GmbH, a German manufacturer of battery systems for industrial trucks, to supply 3D printed battery cells with several 100MWh per year. In addition, there are further LOIs with customers spanning marine applications, e-motorcycles, e-commercial vehicles and e-buses, which in total have a combined value of approx. EUR 184 million.