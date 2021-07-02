© Vitesco

Vitesco officially opens its smart factory in Hungary

The 7'000 square metre plant in Debrecen represents the Industry 4.0 concept, with self-driving transport robots and intelligent solutions. By mid-2022, Vitesco Technologies says it will create about 450 jobs in the new factory.

The Debrecen plant strengthens the company's ambition to become a force to be reckon with in electrification, and has has been in operation since February. "We have created a high-tech smart factory that meets the needs of energy-efficient green investments. In Debrecen, Vitesco Technologies not only manufactures high-quality products for clean and sustainable mobility, but also offers excellent career opportunities for employees in the region," says Lukas Juranek, Managing Director of Vitesco Technologies Hungary Kft., in a press release. "This state-of-the-art plant will play an important role for Vitesco Technologies in following global trends in the automotive industry such as electrification, digitalisation and sustainability. It will contribute significantly to achieving the future strategic goals of our global manufacturing network," Dr. Hans-Jürgen Braun, Senior Vice President of Operations at Vitesco Technologies. With the opening of its new factory in Debrecen, Vitesco Technologies will create roundabout 450 jobs in the city by mid-2022. The plant represents an investment of around EUR 100 million and produces high-tech automotive electronics and transmission controls. It will also cover a range of other areas of electromobility and vehicle electrification, such as 48-volt starter generators for mild hybrids.