Hanza to manufacture air purifiers for Njord Clean Air

The Swedish EMS provider has signed an agreement with Njord for complete manufacture of air purifiers. Production will take place in Hanza's Swedish manufacturing cluster and the initial order amounts to approximately SEK 12 million (EUR 1.18 million).

Njord Clean Air develops and markets industrial air purifiers for commercial environments such as warehouses, industry, trade and offices. Njord chose Hanza as its manufacturing partner as it has the competence and technologies required to manufacture the complete product, close to the end market. Deliveries will begin during the third quarter of 2021. “As Njord sees increased demand and significant growth, it is important to find the right partner for the entire value chain in manufacturing, assembly, sourcing, R&D and logistics. After an extensive and thorough process, we have chosen Hanza as a partner since they can offer us a superior total solution for our product,” says Peter Krantz, CEO of Njord, in a press release. “We are very happy that Njord has chosen Hanza as their partner. With our ‘All you need is one’ concept, we can offer manufacturing of the entire product in Sweden and we will also be a strategic manufacturing partner for Njord during their expansion,” adds Veronica Svensson, Sales Director of Hanza's Swedish manufacturing cluster.