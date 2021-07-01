© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

American Standard Circuits invests in new AOI

West Chicago-based PCB fabricator American Standard Circuits has recently invested in Orbotech’s Ultra Dimension 800 4-in-1 AOI solution.

The Ultra Dimension 800 has the ability to perform both pattern and laser via inspection in a single scan. It also provides more intense inspection capability down to 10um (.4 mil) line and space which is important for the support of advanced HDI customers, as well as the finer geometries achieved with the Averatek process. By using artificial intelligence, this equipment smartly reduces false alarm rates. “This equipment, combined with the Averatek process, literally brings our company to the cutting edge of technology,” says ASC president, Anaya Vardya in a press release. “We feel that this is one of the best and most important investments we have made this year when it comes to equipment that will take us to the next level. We are pleased to now be able to offer our customers this type of technology.”