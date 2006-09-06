CPAC Systems and Enics are extending<br>the current cooperation

Enics will provide engineering and manufacturing services during the whole product lifecycle for CPAC Systems growing product range.

With this cooperation the manufacturing service is estimated to reach 40M € over the next 3-5 years.



CPAC Systems will also trust the manufacturing of their new product line, a telematic solution for heavy machinery and other special equipments, to Enics.



"We are very happy to serve a well-established and dynamically growing company as CPAC. Their innovative and technologically demanding products are a perfect fit to our strategic focus on professional industrial applications. Furthermore this expansion of our cooperation with CPAC Systems is clear prove that our wide set of services, paired with global capabilities, matches perfectly our customers needs", says Dirk Zimanky, Senior Vice President.



"Thru our unique customer understanding concept and our service offerings Enics has the capability to fulfill CPAC Systems very high demands during this period of very strong growth", states Stefan Eklund, GM Enics Västerås.