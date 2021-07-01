© Cicor

Cicor's CFO to leave the company next year

Swiss EMS provider Cicor says that its CFO, Patric Schoch, will leave the Group at his own request at the end of June 2022 to take up a new challenge outside the company.

Patric Schoch has played a key role in the success of the company. Together with Cicor’s finance and investor relations organisation Patric Schoch will ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who has yet to be determined. "The Board of Directors and the Management thank Patric Schoch for his dedication and his many years of successful work for Cicor and wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally," the company writes in a short update.