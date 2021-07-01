© MOTEG GmbH

MOTEG GmbH opens a new production site in Handewitt

With its relocation to a new, larger production site, German e-motor specialist MOTEG GmbH says that it is establishing optimal conditions for further growth.

German and international governments have been paving the way for the future of electromobility for years with numerous fundamental decisions. An increasing number of countries in Europe and the world intend to abandon the classic internal combustion engine – at least to a large extent – within the next three decades. Decisions which have created a greater need for electric motors. By relocating the production site and company headquarters to the Schleswig-Flensburg municipality of Handewitt, e-motor specialists MOTEG is responding to growing demand and the increasing requirements for production and corporate management. The move will expand the production area to now 800 square metres, which will increase the production capacity to a total of 50'000 units per year. The move also consolidates management, development & design, sales and after sales in a single location, close to production, the company disclose in a press release. "Through the move, we are streamlining communication and coordination between all departments of development, administration and production," says Dr Siegfried Götz, founder and CEO of MOTEG GmbH. "This is our response to the positive development of customer demand, which allows us to even better cater to customer-specific demands and individual needs through faster response times." Production at the new site is focused primarily on MOTEG electric power steering pumps and air compressors for electric buses and trucks, as well as electric accessory motors. However, the company says that an expansion to include main drives in the portfolio is a medium-term goal. Currently, the various units produced by MOTEG GmbH are used by more than 40 customers in Europe, Asia, Australia and the USA. They are used mainly in battery-electric commercial vehicles and those with fuel cells.