© Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive intensifies its recruitment drive

This year, Valmet Automotive has recruited 650 new employees for car and battery manufacturing meeting more than half of the need for a thousand people. However, additional employees will be needed for both business lines already in August-September and therefore the recruitment campaigns will be intensified during the summer.

With the current campaign, 350 people have already started in car manufacturing, the company states in a press release. However, there are currently around 200 open positions for car builders, of which more than 100 are needed for production as early as in August-September. This year, 300 people have already been recruited for the Salo and Uusikaupunki battery plants, about 20% of them salaried employees. Currently, there are about 200 open positions for battery builders, the first of which will be needed in production soon after the summer vacation, the company says. Meeting such significant recruiting needs during the summer and in increasing competition for employees in Finland will, according to the company, require intensified and more efficient recruitment.