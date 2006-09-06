LG increasing Polish investments

LG Electronics is planning to increase its capacity at its Polish plant to meet the expected increasing demand.

LG will start manufacturing LCD panels in Poland later this month with an annual capacity of 2 million units. Citing faster-than-expected growth of the flat panel display (FPD) TV market in Europe LG now is planning to increase its capacity to 5 million units a year. LG will invest another $103 million for this increase.